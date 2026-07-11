KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has frozen 14 bank accounts, comprising five company accounts and nine personal accounts belonging to several individuals, involving an estimated RM1.1 million, following investigations into a syndicate suspected of committing various offences related to foreign nationals affairs.

According to a source, the accounts were frozen as part of investigations involving 33 individuals, including enforcement officers, civil servants, members of the public and foreign nationals for suspected involvement in offences under the Immigration Act 1959/63.

These include cases involving undocumented foreign nationals and the misuse of social visit passes for employment.

The source said an integrated operation carried out on Wednesday by the MACC Intelligence Division, together with MACC offices in Putrajaya, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Melaka, also led to the seizure of various assets estimated to be worth about RM1.4 million.

Among the assets seized were cash, foreign currencies, luxury cars, motorcycles, gold, various types of jewellery, watches, luxury handbags and mobile phones.

“To date, nine investigation papers have been opened. Through the integrated operation conducted in four states on Wednesday, MACC has carried out seizures and frozen the accounts of the companies and individuals involved.

“Yesterday, MACC also detained another enforcement officer at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya to assist in investigations. However, he has been released on MACC bail,” the source said.

On Wednesday, through Op Layer (MACC Putrajaya), Op Dalang (MACC Selangor), Op Raider (MACC Negeri Sembilan) and Op Genuine (MACC Melaka), 38 individuals were arrested, with 33 remanded to assist in investigations. They comprised enforcement officers, civil servants, members of the public and foreign nationals.

Meanwhile, MACC Chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Abd Halim Aman, when contacted, confirmed the matter and said the case is being investigated under Sections 16(b)(A), 17(a), 17(b) and 18 of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama