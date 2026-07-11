JOHOR BAHRU, July 11— A total of 213,878 voters, or 7.97 per cent of the more than 2.6 million voters, had cast their ballots as of 9 am in the 16th Johor state election today.

The Election Commission (EC), in a Facebook post, said the Mahkota state constituency recorded the highest voter turnout at 15.8 per cent, followed by Tanjung Surat (14.7 per cent) and Pasir Raja (13.6 per cent).

Meanwhile, Bentayan and Simpang Jeram recorded the lowest voter turnout, with both registering 7.7 per cent, while Kukup recorded 7.6 per cent.

For comparison, voter turnout at the same point during the 15th Johor state election stood at 6.35 per cent, with 163,553 voters having cast their ballots out of more than 2.5 million registered voters.

For the latest updates on the state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/johor. — Bernama