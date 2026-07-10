GEORGE TOWN, July 10 — Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil will head Penang Governor Tun Ramli Ngah Talib’s honours list in conjunction with the governor’s 85th birthday.

Fahmi will be conferred the Darjah Panglima Pangkuan Negeri, which carries the title “Dato’ Seri”, the Penang state government said in a statement today.

Another 19 recipients will receive the Darjah Gemilang Pangkuan Negeri, which also carries the “Dato’ Seri” title. They include Chief Judge of Malaya Datuk Seri Hashim Hamzah, InvestPenang chief executive officer Loo Lee Lian and Pelita Samudra Pertama managing director Tan Sri Murugan Doraisamy.

Nine others will be conferred the Darjah Yang Mulia Pangkuan Negeri, which carries the title “Dato’”, including former Penang police chief Azizee Ismail and UEM Group managing director Amran Hafiz Affifudin.

A further 72 recipients will receive the Darjah Setia Pangkuan Negeri, which also carries the “Dato’” title. Among them are Ancom Nylex managing director and chief executive officer Lee Cheun Wei, Nadma director-general Meor Ismail Meor Akim and Bank Rakyat chairman Mohd Irwan Mohd Mubarak.

The late Malay film actor, director and screenwriter Nordin Ahmad will also receive the award posthumously.

In total, 101 people will receive state orders, while another 1,120 will be conferred medals and other honours at ceremonies scheduled for July 11, 13, 14 and 15.