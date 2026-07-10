KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — The Sessions Court here fined blogger Jufazli Shi Ahmad RM11,000 today after finding him guilty of transmitting offensive communications against former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and UMNO four years ago.

Judge Izralizam Sanusi sentenced Jufazli, 37, after the prosecution proved the case beyond reasonable doubt at the end of the defence case.

“After evaluating the entire defence and the witnesses’ testimonies, the court finds Jufazli guilty and convicts him as charged. The court also orders 11 months’ imprisonment if he fails to pay the fine.

“The court reminds the accused not to repeat this offence. Any recurrence will result in a heavier penalty, which may include imprisonment,” Izralizam said.

According to the charge, Jufazli was accused of knowingly making and initiating the transmission of offensive communications by uploading a video to the TikTok account ‘@King Maker’ at 3 pm on June 23, 2022.

The video was accessed and viewed at 3 pm on June 24 at the Criminal Investigation Division office, Dang Wangi district police headquarters.

The charge was framed under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and is punishable under Section 233(3) of the same Act, which provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to one year, or both, upon conviction, and a further fine of RM1,000 for every day the offence is continued after conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Anis Hakimah Ibrahim requested a sentence that reflects the seriousness of the offence, citing public-interest considerations.

Counsel Ramesh N.P. Chandran, representing Jufazli, requested a lower fine, noting that his client supports his parents and has no fixed income.

Six prosecution witnesses and two defence witnesses, including the accused, testified during the trial, which began last month.

Jufazli paid the fine today. — Bernama