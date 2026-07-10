PUTRAJAYA, July 10 — The Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) has found irregularities in the citizenship approval process for seven naturalised Malaysian footballers and has urged the Home Ministry and related agencies to tighten procedures and introduce clear guidelines.

The commission said it received complaints over the approvals and subsequently set up a special task force under Section 17 of the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission Act 2009 to investigate. The probe involved the National Registration Department (NRD), Immigration Department, Royal Malaysia Police and the Football Association of Malaysia, with statements taken from 15 officers and five civilian witnesses.

EAIC’s findings concluded that while the Federal Constitution empowers the Home Minister to grant citizenship by naturalisation under Article 19, the approvals for the seven players were processed in an unusually short period and in a manner that was not orderly.

Among the issues highlighted were irregularities in the issuance of entry permits, including interviews and security vetting by Immigration; shortcomings in security screening and Malay language proficiency tests conducted by the NRD; non compliance in confirming the renunciation of the players’ original citizenships with their home countries; and failures in surrendering passports from their countries of origin.

The EAIC recommended that the NRD and Home Ministry review all documents and approvals granted to the seven players, establish clear guidelines for the exercise of ministerial discretion under Article 19(2), and create specific SOPs for citizenship approvals and for the mandatory renunciation of original citizenships, as Malaysia does not recognise dual nationality.

It also called for stronger procedures for birth certificate issuance under Section 10A of the Births and Deaths Registration Act, and stricter, coordinated security vetting involving Immigration, NRD and police.

The commission stressed that citizenship by naturalisation involves national interest and security, and must be subject to rigorous compliance. The report has been submitted to the Home Ministry, Immigration Department and NRD for further action.

The EAIC also noted that police reports have been lodged over alleged forged documents, which the Court of Arbitration for Sport has ruled to be falsified. It said these matters fall outside its jurisdiction and should be investigated thoroughly by the relevant authorities.