IPOH, July 10 — A married couple pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to three charges of mischief, including throwing a petrol bomb (molotov cocktail) causing property damage early last month.

M. Dhinakaran and B. Rahtheneswary, both 34 years old, made the plea after all charges were read out in Tamil before Judge Ainul Shahrin Mohamad.

They were linked to Ah Long (illegal moneylender) activities and were charged with throwing a petrol bomb causing damage to five houses and a car at two separate locations in Pekan Razaki and Taman Kledang Suria, Menglembu between 4 and 5 am on June 4 and 11.

Both charges were brought under Section 436 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same code, which provides for a maximum jail term of 20 years and a fine, if convicted.

They were also charged with mischief by using fire with intent to cause damage to the entrance of a house in Jalan Menglembu Bestari at about 3.30 am on June 12.

The charge was brought under Section 435 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum prison sentence of 14 years and a fine, if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor M. Raveenaa offered bail of RM20,000 for each accused for the first and second charges and RM10,000 for the third charge, in addition to requesting an additional condition that both accused report to the police station once a month.

The two accused, who were not represented by lawyers, appealed for the bail amount to be reduced on the grounds that they do not have a regular income. Dhinakaran works as a food delivery man while Rahtheneswary is a special child care worker. They also have dependent children, a mother and a younger sister.

The judge allowed both accused to be bailed at RM11,000 each with one surety and set August 11 for mention of the case and appointment of a lawyer.

Meanwhile, at the Magistrate’s Court here, Dhinakaran was fined RM7,500 after pleading guilty to three counts of mischief involving the act of spraying red paint on the property of three individuals early last month.

The acts charged under Section 426 of the Penal Code and Section 427 of the same code were committed at three different locations around Ipoh and Menglembu between June 4 and 8, 2026.

However, Rahtheneswary pleaded not guilty to the same two charges.

The court allowed Rahtheneswary bail at RM3,500 for each count with one surety and set August 12 and 19 for mention of the case.

In the proceedings, the prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutors Muhammad Zulqarnain Wan Asmira and S. Nishaalini, while the accused were represented by lawyers from the National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK), Robert S. Gnanarajan, Intan Shafini Mior Shahrin, E.P. Seeralasittan and Canice Chan Hong Yan. — Bernama