SIMPANG RENGGAM, July 11 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today expressed disappointment over Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor’s continued political attacks against him despite the Federal Government’s ongoing efforts to drive development in the state.

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman described the attacks as unwarranted, saying he has consistently worked hard to advance Kedah’s development agenda for the benefit of its people.

“I read in the media that the Kedah Menteri Besar was in Johor and attacked me. When I went to Kedah, he did not even turn up, yet we brought the Thai Prime Minister there (to Bukit Kayu Hitam), not to Kuala Lumpur but to that remote area,” he said when speaking at the PH Grand Finale programme for the Layang-Layang state constituency here last night.

He said bringing Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to Bukit Kayu Hitam yesterday was aimed at officiating the opening of a new road alignment as part of efforts to boost the border economy, thereby benefiting the people of Perlis and Kedah.

Anwar stressed that he would not sideline any state, including those governed by the opposition, because his responsibility is to all Malaysians.

“Even though Kedah is governed by PAS, I do not think that way. I think about my responsibility. I want to help my people, I want to help Malaysia,” he said.

Earlier, media reports quoted Muhammad Sanusi as mocking the Prime Minister by claiming that Anwar behaved as though every state depended on the Federal Government after coming to power.

Earlier today, Anwar and Anutin officiated the opening of the new road alignment linking the Bukit Kayu Hitam Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex with Thailand’s Sadao Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex.

In a separate development, the Prime Minister said the government plans to increase the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) assistance if the Federal Government remains stable and PH continues to receive the people’s mandate.

He said the increase would be possible because the government is managing the country’s finances prudently without any leakage.

The PH Grand Finale programme for the Layang-Layang state constituency was one of five events attended by Anwar in Johor to support PH candidates and campaign machinery ahead of the Johor state election today. — Bernama