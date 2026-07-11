GEORGE TOWN, July 11 — Penang Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Ramli Ngah Talib has expressed hope that the federal government will give due consideration to a proposal to build a Ceremonial Hall within the Seri Mutiara grounds to enhance the conduct of official state ceremonies and uphold the dignity of the institution of the Head of State.

He said such a facility is essential to ensure that investiture ceremonies for Penang’s state orders, decorations and medals are conducted with the appropriate decorum, tradition and grandeur.

Tun Ramli noted that it is common practice among the Malay Rulers and states headed by a Yang Dipertua Negeri for investiture ceremonies to be held in a Ceremonial Hall located within the palace or official residence of the Head of State, serving as a symbol of sovereignty, the continuity of tradition and the prestige of the institution.

“It is therefore fitting for Penang to also have a Ceremonial Hall that stands as a landmark of the state’s grandeur and a venue for preserving customs and heritage passed down through generations. I understand that the proposal for its construction has already been submitted to the federal government.

“I hope that the process proceeds smoothly and receives due consideration,” he said in his address at the 2026 Penang State Investiture Ceremony, held in conjunction with his 85th birthday celebrations, at Dewan Sri Pinang today.

The governor said the proposed Ceremonial Hall would enable the state government to better fulfil its responsibility to uphold the dignity, honour and sovereignty of Penang.

He also called on all parties to continue honouring the trust placed in them, strengthening unity and practising governance with integrity to ensure the state’s continued progress and prosperity amid growing global challenges.

He said the values of trustworthiness, integrity and accountability must guide leadership and public administration at every level, particularly as the world faces economic uncertainty, climate change, rapid technological advancement and an increasingly complex geopolitical environment.

“Every achievement must be grounded in trustworthiness, integrity and the confidence of the people. Indeed, the trust of the people is the cornerstone of a credible administration,” he said.

Tun Ramli added that state development policies must strike a balance between economic growth, environmental sustainability and social well-being to ensure their benefits are shared by all segments of society.

He also expressed confidence in the Penang government’s commitment to further strengthening the economy, advancing digital transformation and enhancing the state’s competitiveness as a trusted global investment and technology hub.

In addition, he urged the state government to continue fostering a culture of learning, openness and continuous improvement by adopting best practices from successful cities and countries to ensure Penang remains relevant and competitive.

Earlier, the investiture ceremony began with a 17-gun salute, followed by a royal salute, an inspection of the parade and a guard of honour.

Tun Ramli inspected the main guard of honour mounted by the Penang Federal Reserve Unit, comprising three officers and 103 personnel led by Major Hibatul Hakimi Mahamud.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil headed the list of 230 recipients honoured today after being conferred the Darjah Panglima Pangkuan Negeri (DPPN), which carries the title Datuk Seri.

A total of 101 individuals will receive state orders this year, while another 1,120 recipients will be conferred state decorations and medals during the four-day investiture ceremony, which continues on July 13, 14 and 15. — Bernama