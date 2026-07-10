PONTIAN, July 10 — DAP deputy secretary-general Hannah Yeoh has called on voters in the Pekan Nanas state constituency to give Pakatan Harapan (PH) the opportunity to serve the area once again.

She said Pekan Nanas needs an assemblyman who not only serves the people but is also capable of effectively representing their interests in the Johor State Legislative Assembly.

Hannah said the role of a state assemblyman extends beyond providing community service, as they are responsible for championing local issues and development projects, while also having access to ministries and government agencies to help expedite solutions to problems faced by the people.

“(PH candidate for the Pekan Nanas state seat) Yeo Tung Siong is an experienced candidate who understands the appropriate channels and agencies to engage in resolving the people’s issues. I am confident he will serve fairly, regardless of the residents’ political affiliation,” she told a press conference here today.

She said although the response to PH’s campaign rallies had become increasingly encouraging, it was no guarantee of victory, as the true measure would only be reflected in the number of voters who turn up to cast their ballots tomorrow.

“If voter turnout is not encouraging, it will be difficult for us to predict the outcome. We know it will not be easy to win here.

“That is why I urge everyone who wants to give PH the opportunity to serve Pekan Nanas again to come out and vote, and to return home to vote. There is still time to plan your journey home,” she said.

Meanwhile, Yeo said PH’s victories in the 2013 and 2018 general elections were achieved when voter turnout exceeded 80 per cent, while the 2022 Johor state election recorded voter turnout of about 60 per cent.

“So, at this stage, we cannot make any assumptions. Once we see tomorrow’s voter turnout, we will be able to assess PH’s chances of winning the Pekan Nanas state seat,” he said.

The Pekan Nanas state seat will witness a straight fight between Yeo and the incumbent, Tan Eng Meng of Barisan Nasional (BN).

For the latest news on the 16th Johor state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/johor.

N55: Pekan Nanas — 37,556 voters

1. Yeo Tung Siong (PH-DAP)

2. Tan Eng Meng (BN-MCA)

(2022: Tan Eng Meng: BN-MCA: Maj 4,835) — Bernama