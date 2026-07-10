KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Police have arrested two local men to assist in the investigation of the murder of a man who was found dead at a hotel in Sunway Mentari, Petaling Jaya, last Wednesday.

Petaling Jaya District Police Chief ACP Shamsudin Mamat said that both suspects, in their 20s and 30s, were detained following initial information received by the police at 11:23 pm regarding an unconscious local man at the hotel.

“Upon arrival at the scene, police found the victim, in his 30s, lifeless. Preliminary examinations revealed injuries on the deceased’s body. Police also seized several pieces of evidence at the scene that are believed to be able to assist in the investigation,” he said in a statement today.

Shamsudin added that a post-mortem examination conducted at the University of Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM) yesterday confirmed that the cause of death was severe injuries due to multiple blunt impacts to the body.

Elaborating further on the suspects, he said that background checks revealed both men have several prior criminal records.

“A remand application for both suspects was made today, and the court granted a seven-day remand until July 16th,” he said.

He added that the motive behind the incident is still under investigation, and the police are currently actively working to track down other suspects believed to be involved.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

In connection with this, Shamsudin urged members of the public with any information regarding the incident to come forward to the nearest police station or contact Investigating Officer ASP Fandhi Fatullah Abu Bakar at 014-6303090.

He also advised the public not to issue any statements or distribute any materials on any platform to avoid speculation that could compromise the police investigation. — Bernama