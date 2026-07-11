JOHOR BAHRU, July 11 — Election Commission (EC) chairman Datuk Seri Ramlan Harun today inspected the voting process at four polling centres across the city to ensure the Johor state election was proceeding smoothly and in an orderly manner.

He began his inspection at the Dewan Raya Taman Ungku Tun Aminah polling centre for the Skudai constituency, which has seven polling streams, at about 8.50 am.

Ramlan then proceeded to the Raja Zarith Sofiah Library at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) for the Senai constituency, which has two polling streams, followed by Sekolah Agama Taman Bukit Mewah in the Kempas constituency (six polling streams), before concluding his visit at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bandar Uda Utama in the Perling constituency, which has nine polling streams.

During the visits, Ramlan was briefed by election officials on the voting process and also inspected the facilities provided for voters and election personnel.

A press conference is scheduled to be held after the inspection tour.

For the latest updates on the 16th Johor state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/johor. — Bernama