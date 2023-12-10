SHEFFIELD, Dec 10 — Sheffield United’s James McAtee scored with a stunning strike to secure a 1-0 home win over Brentford on Saturday and give Chris Wilder his first victory in his second stint as the Yorkshire team’s manager and only their second this season.

The precious three points were not enough for Wilder’s team to climb off the bottom of the table, where they have eight points after 16 games. The Bees are 11th on 19 points.

“We talked about performance Wednesday (a 2-0 home defeat by Liverpool in his first game as manager), but today was all about marrying it up with a result,” Wilder told reporters.

“It’s a quick turnaround, especially the amount of energy they put into it. Emotional energy as well after a popular manager left. Emotionally it’s tough but they’ve got down to business.”

Wilder, 56, returned to United on Tuesday after the sacking of Paul Heckingbottom following last week’s 5-0 loss at Burnley.

Near the final whistle on Saturday, delighted Blades fans sang: “He’s one of our own, he’s one of our own, Chrissy Wilder, he’s one of our own.”

The 21-year-old McAtee, on loan from Manchester City, lit up rain-lashed Bramall Lane with his first Premier League goal just before halftime when he curled a left-foot shot from the right side of the box into the far corner from Gustavo Hamer’s pass.

“We were a little off it but the goal gave us a boost and second half what really pleased me is we could have sat off but we pushed on and kept being brave,” Wilder said.

United had several chances to go 2-0 up, including captain Anel Ahmedhodzic’s narrow miss from a free-kick shortly after the interval. Substitute Anis Ben Slimane had a terrific chance but fired his second-half shot straight at keeper Mark Flekken.

Brentford, missing their injured top scorer this season Bryan Mbeumo, lost for the fourth time in five league games.

“It was a difficult game. Fair play to Sheffield United,” Brentford manager Thomas Frank told the BBC.

“They did well in a game that was even and tight. I felt there would be a magic moment that would decide the game and that came from Sheffield United and McAtee.” — Reuters