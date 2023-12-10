KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — National men’s doubles pair Choong Hon Jian-Muhammad Haikal Nazri’s four-month partnership is now bearing fruit as they emerged as champions of the 2023 Guwahati Masters Championship in India today.

It is their second consecutive title within a week after winning the Syed Modi International Championship in India today.

Hon Jian-Muhammad Haikal took only 39 minutes to dispatch their Taiwanese opponents Lin Bing Wei-Su Ching Heng 21-17, 23-21 in the final match at Sarju Sarai Indoor Sports Complex.

The Malaysians had earlier beat fellow compatriots Boon Xin Yuan-Goh V Shem 21-18, 21-17 in the semifinals.

Hon Jian-Muhammad Haikal have played in three finals this season, including the Indonesian Masters last October. — Bernama