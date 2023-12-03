LONDON, Dec 3 — Harry Winks struck a stoppage-time winner as Leicester beat West Brom 2-1 on Saturday to stay on top of the Championship as Ipswich maintained their promotion push.

After a blistering start to life under Enzo Maresca, Leicester had won just one of their previous four matches and looked set to drop points once more at the Hawthorns.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall opened the scoring with a header 18 minutes from time but in-form West Brom appeared to have snatched a point when Josh Maja scrambled home an equaliser in the 89th minute.

The Baggies then went looking for a winner but were caught on the counter-attack at the death.

Dewsbury-Hall led the charge from deep inside the Leicester half and squared for Winks to tap into an unguarded net.

“It was a very difficult game because of them and because when you play Wednesday night and Saturday lunchtime it’s not easy,” said Maresca, who was unhappy that West Brom had played 24 hours earlier, on Tuesday.

“For me it’s unbelievable when you play Wednesday night and Saturday — both teams have to play together (at the same time), not one on Tuesday and one on Wednesday because the difference is huge.”

A ninth home victory in 10 games kept Ipswich, 2-1 winners against Coventry, just a point behind the Foxes at the top of the table.

Wes Burns’ wonder goal stole the show at Portman Road after George Hirst had opened the scoring and a late own goal by Brandon Williams did not prove costly.

Leeds kept the pressure on the top two as they edged a thriller against Middlesbrough 3-2 at Elland Road.

There were three goals inside the first seven minutes as Dan James and Crysencio Summerville responded to Emmanuel Latte Lath’s opener.

Joel Piroe’s penalty made it 3-1 to Leeds before Latte Lath scored his second before half-time.

Daniel Farke’s men remain seven points outside the automatic promotion places.

Southampton are just a point behind Leeds after Adam Armstrong’s double saw off Cardiff 2-0.

Birmingham’s struggles under Wayne Rooney continued as the Blues were held 0-0 at home by lowly Rotherham. — AFP