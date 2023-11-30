ROME, Nov 30 — Italian cyclist Sante Gaiardoni, a two-time Olympic champion, has died at the age of 84, the Italian Cycling Federation (FCI) said today.

Gaiardoni won gold in the 1000 metres time trial and sprint at the 1960 Rome Olympics.

“Sante Gaiardoni, the only Italian to win two gold medals at the 1960 Rome Olympics, passed away tonight at the age of 84,” the FCI said in a statement.

Gaiardoni also won two gold medals at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships, before retiring from the sport in 1971. — Reuters

