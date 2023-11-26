MANCHESTER, Nov 26 — Jurgen Klopp said his new-look Liverpool remain far from the finished article, but passed a significant test in coming from behind to draw 1-1 at Manchester City on Saturday.

Klopp’s men remain just one point adrift of the defending champions at the top of the Premier League after snapping City’s 23-game winning streak at home in all competitions.

Liverpool have still only been beaten once in the league since their last trip to the Etihad in April ended in a 4-1 thrashing.

After rivalling City for major honours in most of Klopp’s time in charge at Anfield, Liverpool sank to fifth in the Premier League last season.

But early signs that they could once again prove title challengers were backed up despite neither side showcasing their full potential as a top-of-the-table clash failed to deliver fireworks.

Erling Haaland’s 50th Premier League goal in just 48 appearances opened the scoring for City on 28 minutes.

Pep Guardiola’s men then had the better of the chances to add to their lead, but were hit with a sucker punch 10 minutes from time when Trent Alexander-Arnold found the far corner with a fine finish.

“I think we passed a test today, I’m not sure it’s the test,” said Klopp on his side’s title credentials.

“In a business where nobody has time it’s really difficult to ask for it and to use it. Last year, with a team that had played together much more time than this team, we were completely under the wheels and had no real chance.

“Today we had a chance. I’m not silly, I see the game, if you ask me ‘who was more likely to win the game?’ It was City obviously, but we had our moments.”

Klopp was critical of the scheduling of such a marquee game for the lunchtime kick-off on the back of an international break.

Three of Liverpool’s starting line-up had been in World Cup qualifying action in South America little over 72 hours before kick-off.

“It’s not like I look at us and think ‘ok we are the finished article’,” added Klopp. “There was a lot of the performance I was not happy with but it is a super difficult week, how can you judge that?

“Ten days away, come back, one day of training to prepare for the most difficult game of the season. I take what I get and work from there.”

Guardiola was more pleased with his side’s overall display despite failing to win at home for the first time in 2023.

“We played really good because I know after eight years how difficult it is to do what we have done. To be hungry, upset in the locker room because we feel we deserve more,” said Guardiola.

“In football it is the (fine) margins. When you play that way and don’t win you still have to be happy.”

After winning their opening six Premier League games of the season, City have won just three of their last seven to open up the title race.

Just four points separate the top five and third-placed Arsenal have the chance to go top later on Saturday if they win away to Brentford. — AFP