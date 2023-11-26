BURNLEY, Nov 26 — Burnley’s wait for their first home points of the season continued as they conceded twice late on to lose 2-1 to West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday.

It seemed the Turf Moor faithful would finally have something to cheer as the hosts deservedly led through a Jay Rodriguez penalty just after the interval.

But West Ham, disappointing in the opening half, woke up and equalised in the 86th minute when a cross by Mohammed Kudus glanced in off home defender Dara O’Shea.

It got worse for Burnley in the first minute of stoppage time when Tomas Soucek was left unmarked to steer in a far-post finish to give the visitors three points.

Advertisement

Burnley, who are the only team in the top four divisions without a home point, have four points and remain bottom on goal difference from Everton who host Manchester United on Sunday in their first game since having 10 points deducted for breaching Premier League financial rules.

A seventh home defeat summed up Burnley’s season so far as Vincent Kompany’s side played some enterprising football but showed a soft centre as they failed to protect their lead.

“Come minute 86, the game is what it is, you have to play until the end, but what I would have said was how outstanding the performance was: on the ball, off the ball, disciplined, mature,” Burnley manager Vincent Kompany said.

Advertisement

“But as it is in football it gets shaped, fairly, by the result. Every minute of a game is as important as the first one.”

Burnley were the better side for much of the game without creating enough chances, the best before halftime falling for Luca Koleosho whose shot failed really to test West Ham keeper Alphonse Areola.

Burnley had one penalty appeal declined following a VAR check in the opening half when Koleosho went down under a challenge from Vladimir Coufal.

But there was not much doubt about the next one shortly after the restart when Koleosho’s run was ended by a clip from Kudus. Rodriguez stepped up and sent his penalty straight down the middle for his first goal of the season.

Burnley looked capable of increasing their lead with Zeki Amdouni’s shot being turned around the post by Areola.

The nerves increased around the stadium as West Ham began to threaten and the visitors levelled when Kudus played a low ball in towards substitute Divin Mubama and O’Shea inadvertently touched the ball into his own goal.

West Ham then snatched the points as the lively Kudus picked out an unmarked Soucek who fired past James Trafford. — Reuters