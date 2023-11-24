LONDON, Nov 24 — Eddie Howe has defended Newcastle’s position after a move by Premier League clubs to impose a temporary ban on loans between associated clubs failed to attract sufficient support.

Eight of the 20 top-flight sides are understood to have opposed the move at a meeting on Tuesday, with 14 votes required for a vote to carry.

Saudi-owned Newcastle have been linked with a move in the January transfer window for former Wolves captain Ruben Neves from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

Newcastle are 80 per cent owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which also has controlling stakes in four Saudi clubs including Al-Hilal.

Advertisement

Neves, 26, could help boost Howe’s midfield options in the absence of Italy international Sandro Tonali, who is serving a 10-month ban for breaching betting rules.

Howe said Newcastle, seventh in the Premier League ahead of their home match against Chelsea on Saturday, were relaxed about the outcome of the vote.

“It was a Premier League vote,” he told his pre-match press conference on Friday.

Advertisement

“We’re not the only club involved. I think the majority of clubs in the Premier League own other clubs around the world so it’s not solely on us I don’t think.

“Newcastle as a club had a view. We voted our way in the way that we’re allowed to and the vote came out on the side that it did.

“Just from my dealings with it, we’re very relaxed on it. It’s not the be all and end all for us. We’ve got a squad that we really like. If we can get players fit before January the need to recruit will become much less intense for us.” — AFP