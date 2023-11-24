KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — The Malaysia Stadium Corporation (PSM) has given the assurance that the Bukit Jalil National Stadium pitch will be ready for the 2023 Malaysia Cup final between defending champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and Terengganu FC on December 8.

Its chief executive officer, Mohd Faidz Sanusi, said following the damage caused after the Coldplay concert on Wednesday, PSM will undertake restoration work on the pitch immediately, similar to what was done before the 2023 Merdeka Tournament final.

“We will ensure that the playing surface of the National Stadium is playable for the Malaysia Cup final. We are aware of the concerns raised and will promptly address the matter,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Earlier, JDT owner Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, who sponsored the Zeon Zoysia grass for use at the National Stadium, had uploaded a picture showing the damaged condition of the pitch on his Instagram Story, without any caption.

Although Tunku Ismail uploaded the picture without any caption, social media users expressed frustration and dissatisfaction at the unsatisfactory condition of the pitch.

On Wednesday, 85,000 fans flooded the National Stadium for British rock band, Coldplay’s Music of the Sphere World Tour concert.

The National Stadium’s pitch has been a topic of discussion due to its unsatisfactory condition during the opening match of the Merdeka Tournament between Malaysia and India last month. — Bernama

