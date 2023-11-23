KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — National professional singles shuttler, Lee Zii Jia, continued his excellent momentum in the China Masters by advancing to the quarterfinals of the tournament today.

In the second round at the Shenzhen Bay Gymnasium, the world 11th-ranked player easily defeated home shuttler Lu Guang Zu with a score of 21-10, 21-12 in a 40-minute match.

Commenting on today’s match, the Kedah-born player said that maintaining composure on the court was key to sustaining his winning streak.

“Just trying my best to be patient on court, it works well if I can calm down myself (on the court), I think it will be huge advantage for me.

Advertisement

“Of course I want go to the final... I hope I can go as far as I can. I am just trying to enjoy as much as I can,” he said in an audio recording shared by the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

The Arctic Open 2023 champion is scheduled to face either Japanese challenger Kenta Nishimoto or Thai player Kunvalut Vitidsarn who will be facing each other in another second-round match later today.

Yesterday, Zii Jia had beaten compatriot Ng Tze Yong 21-15, 20-22, 21-17 in the first round. — Bernama

Advertisement