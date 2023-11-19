KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — National wushu athlete Wong Weng Son is now a world champion after winning a gold medal in men's changquan event at the 2023 World Wushu Championships in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday.

The 31-year-old collected 9.826 points beating Indonesia’s Seraf Naro Siregar who took the silver medal with 9.803 points and compatriot, Clement Ting Su Wei who claimed the bronze with 9.800 points.

It was a meaningful success for Weng Son since he only won a silver medal in the same event in the 2019 edition in Shanghai.

The Malaysian contingent also won a silver medal in the men’s daoshu thru Su Wei, one silver each from Sydney Chin Sy Xuan and Loh Ying Ting (women's taijijian and changquan) and one bronze from Tan Cheong Min (women's nangun). — Bernama

