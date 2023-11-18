KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — The country’s men’s doubles pair Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi who were the sole representatives remaining in the 2023 Japan Masters failed to make the final after losing a three-set thriller 21-16, 20-22, 17-21 to a Chinese pair in the semifinals today.

In today’s action at the Kumamoto Prefectural Gymnasium, Yew Sin-Ee Yi started in superb style by taking the first game against Yu Chen-Ou Xuan Yi, the seventh seeds, 21-16.

The Chinese pair however, fought back to take the second game 22-20 and force the match into a deciding third game.

The Malaysian pair who had won a bronze medal at the 2021 Huelva World Championships, lost the deciding game 17-21.

The loss was the pairs third at the semifinal stage this season, suffering defeats in the Switzerland Open and Taiwan Open in March and June, respectively. — Bernama