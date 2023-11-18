DOUALA, Nov 18 — Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana faces a potential spell on the sidelines after suffering a suspected adductor injury yesterday as he helped Cameroon to a 3-0 home win over Mauritius in their World Cup qualifier in Douala.

He had to leave the pitch 10 minutes from time after hurting himself making a save in the game, the first for the Indomitable Lions in the 2026 qualifying campaign.

Cameroon officials made no comment on Onana’s condition after the game and it was unclear whether he would travel with the squad to Libya, where they play in Benghazi on Tuesday in their next World Cup Group D qualifier. — Reuters