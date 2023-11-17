BARRANQUILLA (Colombia), Nov 17 — Brazil lost their second consecutive World Cup qualifier match as Colombia fought back to win 2-1 against the five-times champions, who are winless in the last three games and dropped to fifth place in the South American standings yesterday.

It was a cathartic evening for Liverpool forward Luis Diaz who, just a few days after Colombia guerrillas freed his kidnapped father, scored twice within four minutes late in the second-half to give his country the shock win, after Brazil got an early lead with a Gabriel Martinelli strike.

In Buenos Aires, gritty Uruguay got a statement win beating 2-0 Lionel Messi’s Argentina at their iconic Bombonera stadium thanks to goals from Ronald Araujo and Darwin Nunez in each half.

Uruguay were the better side from start to finish and with the win they climbed to second in the standings on 10 points, two behind leaders Argentina who dropped their first points in five games in the South America World Cup Qualifiers.

Advertisement

Colombia are third on nine points, one ahead Venezuela who were held to a goal less draw at home by sixth-placed Ecuador, who are one point behind Brazil that are fifth on seven points. — Reuters

Advertisement