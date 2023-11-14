BRASÍLIA, Nov 14 — Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has been ruled out of upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina with a foot injury, the Brazilian football federation announced yesterday.

Ederson, 30, picked up the injury with club side City in last Sunday’s 4-4 Premier League draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Brazil coach Fernando Diniz has called up Athletico Paranaense goalkeeper Bento for Thursday’s games against Colombia at Barranquilla and World Cup winners Argentina on November 21 in Rio de Janeiro.

Unbeaten Argentina top the table with 12 points after four games, five clear of Venezuela, Brazil and Uruguay.

Brazil beat Bolivia and Peru but drew against Venezuela and lost to Uruguay.

Six teams from the continent will qualify for the 2026 World Cup hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States. — AFP

