SEPANG, Nov 13 — The disappointing performance of Malaysia’s Moto3 rider, Syarifuddin Azman, at the 2023 Malaysian Motorcycle Grand Prix (MotoGP) at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) yesterday is posing a threat to his chances to compete next season.

His mentor, Muhammad Zulfahmi Khairuddin said it was even more unfortunate for the rider, better known as Damok, when the SIC management refused to invest in him following his lacklustre performance during his debut this season.

“SIC has decided not to invest or provide any funding to Damok. If this continues, I will have to find funds on my own (to help Damok).

“After this week’s race results, it becomes more challenging for me to engage in discussions with other teams,” he said when met at the MotoGP held here.

Yesterday, Damok finished the race in 20th place, the last to finish after clocking 34 minutes and 25.180 seconds (s), and getting involved in an accident in the last three laps, ultimately failing to bring joy to local fans.

Muhammad Zulfahmi, who is responsible for managing Damok’s career, said he would fly to the Ricardo Tormo Circuit in Spain in the next two weeks for the final Moto3 round to convince other teams to consider utilising Damok’s services, as it was reported that two more teams have not yet announced their riders for the next season.

In September, Zulfahmi revealed that MT Helmets-MSI has decided not to extend Damok’s services for the 2024 season.

Asked whether Damok will return to action in the JuniorGP World Championship next year, the ZK Racing team manager said it is quite challenging for the 22-year-old rider to do so as most Moto3 riders who return to the JuniorGP World Championship are seen struggling to compete alongside younger riders.

“Younger riders are faster and ready for the world championship compared to the senior riders who lack notable results,” he added.

Last year, Damok, who competed for the SIC Racing Team, secured the fourth position overall with 117 points in the JuniorGP World Championship. — Bernama