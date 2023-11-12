SEPANG, Nov 12 — Collin Veijer from Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP finally secured his maiden Moto3 title in the 2023 Malaysian Motorcycle Grand Prix (GP) at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) today.

Even sweeter, Veijer finally ended his country’s 33-year-long wait after Hans Spann last won it at the Czechoslovak GP in 1990.

The 18-year-old Veijer clocked 33 minutes 30.072 seconds to secure the title.

His teammate, Ayumu Sasaki of Japan, finished second with 33:30.138s while current championships leader, Jaume Masia from Leopard Racing came in third place with 33:30.400s.

Meanwhile, it was another disappointing end for Malaysian rider, Syarifuddin Azman, better known as Damok, from MT Helmets — MSI.

Damok, who started from the last position of the grid, was involved in a crash with just three laps to go but managed to continue before ending the race in the last place (20th) with 34:25.180s. — Bernama