LONDON, Nov 12 — Leaders Leicester suffered a 1-0 defeat at Middlesbrough to end their perfect away record in this season’s Championship, while promotion rivals Ipswich beat Swansea 3-2 on Saturday.

Enzo Maresca’s side at home lost to Leeds last week and Sam Greenwood, ironically on loan at Middlesbrough from Elland Road, condemned Leicester to a second successive defeat.

Greenwood smashed a brilliant free-kick seven minutes from full-time to lift Michael Carrick’s men up to 10th in the table, just two points outside the play-off places.

Leicester are now only top on goal difference following second-placed Ipswich’s fightback against Swansea at Portman Road.

Jay Fulton gave the Swans an early lead but Jack Fulton levelled with a long-range stunner before Conor Chaplin put Ipswich in front and George Hirst added a third with a penalty.

Swansea’s Liam Cullen was sent off after receiving a second yellow card midway through the second half before the visitors pulled one back through Jamal Lowe.

Third-placed Leeds kept up the pressure on the top two with a 2-1 victory against Plymouth at Elland Road.

First-half goals from Dan James and Joel Piroe put Leeds in control but Ben Waine’s late goal set up a nervy finish.

Southampton remain in fourth place after Adam Armstrong’s 79th-minute goal sealed a 2-1 win against West Bromwich Albion.

Sunderland extended Wayne Rooney’s winless start as Birmingham manager with a 3-1 victory at the Stadium of Light.

Former Birmingham youngster Jobe Bellingham’s opener for Sunderland was cancelled out by Koji Miyoshi.

Sunderland took control in the second half with a Dion Sanderson own goal and a close-range finish from Adil Aouchiche.

Millwall’s new manager Joe Edwards enjoyed a dream start with a 4-0 victory at rock-bottom Sheffield Wednesday.

Edwards, a former assistant to Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea, had been working as England Under-20 coach prior to taking over at The Den this week following Gary Rowett’s departure.

Liam Manning’s first game as Bristol City manager ended in a goalless draw at struggling QPR.

Norwich ended their poor run of form with a 3-2 victory at Cardiff.

Liam Delap’s stoppage-time strike snatched a 1-0 victory for Hull against Huddersfield.

Mileta Rajovic bagged a first-half brace to help Watford thrash Rotherham 5-0.

Coventry ended a run of four straight defeats with a goalless draw against Stoke. — AFP