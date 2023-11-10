MADRID, Nov 10 — Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has penned a three-year contract extension until June 2027, the Spanish club announced on Thursday.

Simeone, 53, who was appointed in December 2011 “will remain coach of our club until 30 June 2027”, the team said in a statement.

Since Simeone has been in charge “our institution has gone through one of its most successful periods”, Atletico said.

Atletico did not specify details of the new deal, but according to Spanish media Simeone has taken a salary cut on his estimated annual salary of €16.5 million (US$17.6 million).

The Argentinian, a former midfielder with the club, has coached the team for the most games in their history (642), winning eight trophies.

He guided the Madrid club to two Liga titles in 2014 and 2021, the Copa del Rey in 2013, two Europa League trophies in 2012 and 2018, two European Super Cups and one Spanish Super Cup.

They also reached two Champions League finals, in 2014 and 2016.

“To grow you need stability and to have stability you need results and Diego, so far, is synonymous with results,” Atletico CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin told Spanish television this week ahead of Simeone’s seventh contract extension.

“I hope we do these three additional years. It’s not over yet, but it’s on the right track and God willing, we’ll do three more,” he added.

The club are currently fourth in the Liga table.

A former defensive midfielder for Argentina, Simeone won two Copa America trophies.

During his club career he won the Uefa Cup with Inter Milan and the Italian league with Lazio.

But his favourite club remains Atletico Madrid, with whom he achieved a Spanish league/cup double in 1996.

Before taking the reins of the Madrid team he coached several Argentine teams between 2006 and 2010 including Racing Club, Estudiantes, River Plate and San Lorenzo.

Of the 642 matches he has overseen on the Madrid bench — more than Luis Aragones’ 612 — Simeone has obtained 380 victories and only 18 percent of defeats. — AFP