KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Hangzhou Asian Games chef-de-mission (CDM) Datuk Chong Kim Fatt urged all parties and stakeholders involved in the preparation of national athletes to not rest on their laurels but start preparing for the 2026 Achi-Nagoya Asian Games.

Kim Fatt said though the Malaysian contingent which took part in the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games put up a positive performance and came home with positive results, it cannot be used as an excuse to sit back and bask in glory.

“The 2026 Asian Games is not far away. Therefore, we need to start planning now and seriously execute programmes by early next year. Everyone involved must take up the responsibility,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

In the Asian Games hosted by China last month, the Malaysian contingent came home with six gold, eight silver and 18 bronze medals and finished 14th in the overall medal tally.

Kim Fatt said among issues emphasized by representatives from National Sports Associations (NSA) during a workshop to assess the performance of the National contingent at the Asian Games yesterday, was a need to focus on the development of backup athletes to ensure continuity.

“We must start grooming backup athletes so that they can be ready to replace senior athletes when they retire.

“For example, if the winner of the men’s individual Dressage event (equestrian), Qabil Ambak Mahamad Fathil, 43, decides to retire, who can replace him? There need to be a succession plan to ensure there will not be a vacuum when a senior athlete decides to retire,” he said.

Speaking of the workshop held yesterday, he said a full report would be prepared after discussions with the Nippon Sports Science University (NSSU) from Japan who were part of the workshop.

He added that the involvement of NSSU was important to offer suggestions and recommendations for the betterment of sports development in the country from a neutral point of view so that everyone involved, especially the National Sports Council (NSC) can overcome weaknesses that have been identified and pursue a new perspective.

Kim Fatt said the badminton squad only managed a bronze medal through Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik (men’s doubles), because their performance in the Asian Games was below expectations but badminton will remain a medal prospect in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Hockey is another sport that failed to come close to the gold medal target after failing to get pass the group stage.

“Our performance in the Asian Games was the third best in Asean behind Thailand and Indonesia. But in terms of athletes to gold medal ratio, we were better,” he said.

Malaysia won six gold medals through a contingent of 280 athletes and Indonesia won seven gold medals via 400 athletes while Thailand with 900 athletes managed to win 12 gold medals.

“It shows that the Selection Committee’s decision to send only the best athletes was effective,” he said. — Bernama