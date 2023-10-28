SERDANG, Oct 28 — Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh is proud of Malaysia’s overall achievement at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games (APG) which drew to a close today, despite some big names missing out on gold medal.

Hannah said she admitted that some of the athletes who were the country’s gold contributors were disappointed with their failure in Hangzhou, but the fact is that they had tried their best to bring honours to the country in the fourth edition of the Games.

“They have exceeded the target made with the Malaysian Paralympic Council, so congratulations to them.

“We will also review the performance of all athletes after this,” she told reporters after officiating the convocation ceremony of the Youth and Sports Skills Training Institution (ILKBS) at Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) here today.

The national contingent ended the competition in Hangzhou by collecting 39 medals comprising seven gold, 15 silver and 17 bronze medals, thus surpassing the target of 35 medals set earlier.

However, the excellence harvest of the national contingent was slightly blemished when two Paralympic Games champions Mohamad Ridzuan Mohamad Puzi from athletics and badminton champion Cheah Liek Hou failed to contribute gold for the country in Hangzhou.

The closing ceremony of the 2022 APG will take place tonight. — Bernama

