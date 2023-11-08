MIAMI, Nov 8 — Tiger Woods will serve as a co-owner and player for Jupiter Links Golf Club, the sixth and last team in the inaugural season of the tech golf league he helped develop.

The 15-time major winner’s TGR Ventures will co-own the TGL squad that debuts in January along with David Blitzer, a private equity investor and co-owner of teams in every major US sports league.

Woods, who has not competed since the Masters after undergoing right ankle surgery in late April, will be joined by three other players on the roster for Jupiter, a Florida resort where Woods has lived for years.

“Having the opportunity to not only compete, but also own a team to represent Jupiter is an exciting next chapter for me,” Woods said.

Advertisement

“I expect Jupiter Links GC to showcase the golf culture of my hometown as we compete against the best players in the world.”

Other teams in the league will include Atlanta Drive, Boston Common, New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles Golf Club.

The TGL, developed by Woods and four-time major winner Rory McIlroy of the Boston team, features events at a specially built arena in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, with a video screen simulator and actual greens. Matches start on January 9.

Advertisement

Woods, who turns 48 next month, has struggled to walk courses in PGA Tour and major tournaments since suffering severe leg injuries in a 2021 car crash. — AFP