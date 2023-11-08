KUANTAN, Nov 8 — Sri Pahang FC lost 2-3 to PDRM FC in Super League action at the Darul Makmur Stadium here, tonight.

Sri Pahang opened the scoring in the seventh minute through Kpah Sean Sherman, but PDRM restored parity when Bruno Junichi Suzuki converted a penalty in the 35th minute after Kevin Langbehn Ingreso was deemed to have handled the ball in the box.

Dzulfahmi Abdul Hadi then unleashed a powerful shot to give PDRM the lead in the 42nd minute with an assist from Bruno.

The Brazilian made it 3-1 just four minutes later, after receiving a cross from Hadi Fayyadh Abdul Razak.

Stefano Brundo’s spot kick in the 67th minute reduced the deficit for the home side, but they were unable to muster another goal to gain any points from the game. — Bernama

