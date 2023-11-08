KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — The Malaysian Football League (MFL) have confirmed that the 2023 Malaysia Cup final between defending champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and Terengganu FC next month will be held at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, here.

MFL in a post on their Facebook announced that the kick-off of the final between the two giants of the country’s football is scheduled for 9pm on Dec 8.

However, MFL have not announced the ticket prices for the match.

Champions of the 2017, 2019 and 2022 editions, JDT who have confirmed their 10th Super League title in a row, advanced to the final after recording a 12-2 aggregate victory over Perak FC in the semi-finals.

Terengganu, who were champions in the 2001 edition, confirmed their slot in the final after a 4-2 aggregate victory over Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC.

The quality of the new grass at the National Stadium drew criticism at the Pestabola Merdeka tournament last month, which was also the first tournament to be held at the venue after it was closed since March to upgrade the pitch to new Zeon Zoysia grass.

In the same posting, MFL announced the date and venue for the MFL Challenge Cup final between PDRM FC and Kuching City FC.

The Cops will host the first leg of the final on Nov 29 at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium (MBPJ), while Kuching City will host the second leg on Dec 3 at Stadium Negeri. Both matches will start at 8.15pm. — Bernama