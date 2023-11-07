ISKANDAR PUTERI, Nov 7 — Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) defeated South Korean giants, Ulsan Hyundai FC 2-1 in their fourth Group I action of the Asian Champions League (ACL) at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium here, tonight.

The victory saw the Southern Tigers exact sweet revenge against Hong Myung Bo’s men to whom they lost 1-3 at the Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium in Ulsan, South Korea on October 24.

Both teams played good attacking football in the first half, but JDT drew first blood in the 44th minute through Heberty De Andrade’s shot from outside the penalty box and taking the lead into the break.

Two-time ACL champions Ulsan Hyundai restored parity in the 69th minute when Ataru Esaka scored from a Valeri Qazaishvili cross.

Advertisement

But it was Muhammad Akhyar Rashid who emerged as the hero when he scored in 86th minute, courtesy of a cross from Arif Aiman Hanapi.

JDT are currently third in Group I with six points, tied with Ulsan Hyundai who are only ahead on goal difference.

The group is led by Japanese club Kawasaki Frontale with 12 points, while Thai club BG Pathum United sit at the bottom without any points. — Bernama

Advertisement