LONDON, Nov 5 — Wayne Rooney is still waiting for his first win as Birmingham manager after Championship promotion chasers Ipswich rescued a 2-2 draw at St Andrew’s on Saturday.

Jay Stansfield’s fifth goal of the season gave City a 13th-minute lead and it was followed by a Cameron Burgess own goal six minutes after the interval.

But Ipswich substitute Marcus Harness scored in the 79th and 89th minutes to earn the visitors a share of the spoils.

Rooney’s first point ended a run of three successive defeats since the former Manchester United and Everton star replaced the sacked John Eustace.

Ipswich’s unbeaten league run now extends to 11 games as they climbed to second in the table.

West Brom sealed a third consecutive league victory, beating Hull 3-1 at the Hawthorns to stay in fifth place.

Jed Wallace slotted home the opening goal on 14 minutes before Lewie Coyle equalised four minutes before half-time.

Matt Phillips grabbed his third goal of the season midway through the second half to put the hosts back in front before Semi Ajayi secured the points with just under 20 minutes remaining.

Ryan Fraser’s stoppage-time goal extended Southampton’s unbeaten run to seven matches as they defeated struggling Millwall 1-0 at The Den.

Russell Martin’s fourth placed side have taken 17 points from a possible 21.

Preston came from behind to beat Coventry 3-2 at Deepdale to end a winless run of seven games and climb back into the top six.

Haji Wright put Coventry ahead before Duane Holmes swiftly equalised.

Preston skipper Alan Browne netted from the penalty spot before half-time.

Milutin Osmajic headed Preston’s third after the break and Wright’s was too late for a lowly Coventry to avoid a fourth successive defeat.

Sunderland failed to capitalise on the first-half dismissal of Swansea midfielder Charlie Patino as they were held to a 0-0 draw.

Patino was red-carded in the 30th minute when his foul on the Black Cats’ Pierre Ekwah earned him a second yellow card.

Swansea’s Jamal Lowe saw his penalty saved by Anthony Patterson in first half stoppage-time after Luke O’Nien fouled Harry Darling. — AFP