ROME, Nov 4 — Jose Mourinho expressed his frustration at what he perceived as a lack of consideration for the fatigue AS Roma are experiencing due to a hectic schedule, which he believes has put his side at a disadvantage.

After hosting Lecce at home tomorrow in Serie A, Roma will travel to Slavia Prague for a Europa League group stage match on Thursday, and then compete in the ‘Derby della Capitale’ at Lazio on November 12.

“Some people don’t know what it means to play after three days; they don’t know what fatigue is,” Mourinho told a press conference today.

“After European matches, we are always the ones to be penalised by the schedule. The same will happen in the derby. Lazio will have an advantage.

“If our club doesn’t ask this question with regards to the calendar and I always have to ask it, maybe I shouldn’t.”

Roma are currently ninth on the table with 14 points.

The Portuguese manager gave an update on striker Paulo Dybala and midfielder Renato Sanches.

“Dybala and Sanches will be available, although their form is not optimal. According to our medical staff they’re both risk-free and that’s what we need to hear at the moment,” Mourinho said.

Despite Lecce’s strong start to the season, they have not won in their last five league matches and currently sit in 11th place with 13 points.

“Lecce are a very strong team on the counterattack, quick on the flanks and have solutions off the bench to change the game and a good coach. They’re a tough team to face,” Mourinho said.

“We will try to win tomorrow and climb in the league table.” — Reuters