MIAMI, Nov 4 — Inter Miami are continuing with their Barcelona reunion plan, as forward Luis Suarez is set to join the Major League Football club ahead of next season, according to an ESPN report yesterday.

Miami added Lionel Messi earlier this year, and his arrival prompted former Barcelona teammates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets to join him.

All four started in Barcelona’s 3-1 win over Juventus in the 2015 Uefa Champions League final in Berlin, and Suarez scored a goal in the game.

Suarez, 36, is currently playing for Gremio in the Brazilian top division. The Uruguayan international gained worldwide fame for his time in Europe with Ajax (2007-11), Liverpool (2011-14), Barcelona (2014-20) and Atletico Madrid (2020-22).

He returned to his boyhood club, Nacional of Montevideo, in 2022 before moving to Gremio this year. Per ESPN, Suarez will leave Gremio for Miami when the Brazilian season ends in December.

Suarez scored 147 goals in 191 games for Barcelona after producing 81 goals in 110 games for Ajax and 69 goals in 110 games for Liverpool.

He also is Uruguay’s all-time leading goal-scorer with 68 in 137 appearances, having played for his country at four World Cups.

In addition to his prolific production in front of net, Suarez is infamous for unsportsmanlike antics, including three times when he bit opponents on the pitch.

Inter Miami, powered by Messi, won the Leagues Cup this summer and got to the final of the US Open Cup. However, the team failed to make the MLS playoffs. — Field Level Media