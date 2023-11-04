LONDON, Nov 4 — Championship leaders Leicester’s nine-game winning streak was snapped yesterday as Georginio Rutter’s strike earned third-placed Leeds a 1-0 win at the King Power.

Rutter tapped home into an unguarded net after Leicester goalkeeper Mads Hermansen had saved Sam Byram’s initial effort just before the hour mark.

The Foxes had made a flying start under Enzo Maresca, winning 13 of their first 14 Championship games following relegation from the Premier League.

But Leeds sent out a warning to the rest of the division that they too are strong contenders for an immediate return to the Premier League.

Advertisement

After a slow start to Daniel Farke’s reign, Leeds have now won five of their last six matches to close within six points of second-placed Ipswich.

Leicester still enjoy an 11-point cushion in the automatic promotion places, but it was a frustrating night for Maresca’s men.

Abdul Fatawu came closest to opening the scoring before half-time for the home side with a stunning strike that came back off the crossbar.

Advertisement

But Leeds started the second period strongly and got their reward when Rutter pounced for just his third goal for the club since a £36 million (RM210.6 million) move from Hoffenheim in January.

Leeds still needed goalkeeper Illan Meslier to produce a stunning save from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s header in stoppage time to claim all three points. — AFP