PAMPLONA, Nov 4 — Girona provisionally returned to the summit of LaLiga with a 4-2 comeback win away at Osasuna today after Artem Dovbyk scored one and created two to move the club three points clear of Real Madrid.

Girona were in command of the game and took the lead through a beautifully constructed counter-attack which was launched near their corner flag by Savio and ended with Dovbyk eventually crossing it to the far post for Ivan Martin to score.

Osasuna levelled when Ante Budimir pounced on a loose ball after goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga parried a shot and the Croatian forward fired home. He then scored his second 10 minutes after the restart with a well-directed header.

But Dovbyk was not done and the Ukrainian forward first headed home the equaliser at the far post before setting up Viktor Tsygankov for their third in the 80th minute. Aleix Garcia sealed the three points with a goal in the 90th minute.

Real Madrid, who beat Girona earlier this season to hold the advantage in their head-to-head record, can return to top spot if they beat Rayo Vallecano tomorrow. — Reuters