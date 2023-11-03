MONTPELLIER, Nov 3 — Former Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho and Ligue 1 club Montpellier agreed on Thursday to terminate the player’s contract, following a “clash” last week with coach Michel Der Zakarian.

“After 10 days of reflection, both parties have agreed in good faith to terminate the contractual relationship between them”, said the club in a statement.

Sakho and Der Zakarian “clashed” in the changing room last week and had to be separated by players, according to witnesses.

The 33-year-old departs eight months before the original end of his contract with Montpellier, having signed for them in July 2021 after stints in England with Liverpool and Crystal Palace.

While the former French international accepted the termination of his contract, he has refused to shoulder the blame for the situation.

“You have to know to step away whenever RESPECT goes out the window,” wrote Sakho on X, formerly Twitter.

“Following last week’s incident at the training centre, for which I accept no responsibility, I have decided to end my association with Montpellier,” he added, before going on to thank his teammates and some senior officials within the club.

Sakho lost his place in the starting lineup last season and has only played seven minutes this term.

On Friday, Montpellier travel to the capital to take on Sakho’s first club, Paris Saint-Germain. — AFP