BARCELONA, Nov 3 — Uefa has dismissed an appeal by Barcelona against a €500,000 (RM2.5 million) fine for breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations, European football’s governing body said on Friday.

“FC Barcelona was fined €500,000 for wrongly reporting, in the financial year 2022, profits on disposal of intangible assets (other than player transfers) which are not a relevant income under the regulations,” Uefa’s Club Financial Control Body said.

Several high-profile European clubs, including Paris St Germain, AC Milan and Inter Milan, who agreed settlements with Uefa in September last year, have fulfilled targets set for the financial year 2022. — Reuters

