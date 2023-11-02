BRASILIA, Nov 2 — Football superstar Neymar will undergo surgery Thursday in his native Brazil after tearing a ligament and meniscus in his left knee during a national team match last month, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said Wednesday.

The 31-year-old, who joined Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain in August, will be operated on at Mater Dei hospital in the southeastern city of Belo Horizonte by national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar, the CBF said in a statement.

Lasmar previously operated on Neymar for a foot fracture in 2018.

Neymar was stretchered off in tears during Brazil’s 2-0 loss to Uruguay in a World Cup qualifying match on October 17, after colliding with opposing midfielder Nicolas de la Cruz.

Exams found the star striker had torn his left anterior cruciate ligament, one of the most serious knee injuries in football.

The injury is expected to sideline him for several months, including for Brazil’s upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers this month against Colombia and arch-rival Argentina.

It is the latest in a string of injuries for Neymar, who underwent surgery in March for an ankle problem that sidelined him for six months.

Fitness problems overshadowed much of his six seasons at PSG, which signed him for a world-record US$234 million (€222 million) in 2017.

He signed for Al Hilal for a reported US$95 million in August.

Despite his injury battles, Neymar etched his name in the record books in September when he surpassed the legendary Pele to become Brazil’s all-time leading goal scorer, with 79. — AFP