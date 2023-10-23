KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — National triathlete Isaac Tan lived up to his status as Malaysia’s number one after conquering the men’s elite sprint category at the National Aquathlon Championships in Water Sports Complex, Presint 6, Putrajaya, last weekend.

Isaac bagged his second national title this year as he clocked 31 minutes and 13 seconds (s) to overcome his closest rival, Amri Ikhsan Yazdani (32:09s) in the two-day event, held in conjunction with Putrajaya Aquafest.

The 18-year-old athlete said he was delighted with the victory as the tournament came in the right time since he was gearing up for two rounds of the Asia Triathlon Cup in Kota Kinabalu and Hong Kong, next month.

“However, I believe I can improve my timing. I couldn’t run well because blisters in my feet,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Perak triathlete Lim Kai Yi came out tops in his maiden competition over the 16km Open Water Ultra Marathon event with a time of 3 hours 10 minutes and 28s.

“This was my first 16km open water attempt. Initially I was only targeting a podium finish, and I never expected to win the title,” said Kai Yi.

Spain’s Jose Luis Larrosa Chorro (3:19:28s) finished second while the country’s top women open water swimmer Chelsea Ning Lee (3:24:38s) came in third but finished as the fastest women swimmer. — Bernama