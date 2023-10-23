HANGZHOU, Oct 23 — Noor Imanina Idris, still in pain after suffering a left knee injury just a week ago, never let it bother her en route to landing a bronze medal in the women’s F20 (intellectual disability) shot put event at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Para Games today.

Noor Imanina, who described the pain as just a “mind game”, unabashedly revealed that she did not set a specific target but only wanted to improve her personal record of 10.57 metres (m) set at the 2023 Asean Para Games in Cambodia in June.

But the joy was evident on the face of the 25-year-old after she heaved a distance of 11.08m to clinch bronze at the Huang Long Sports Centre Stadium here.

“I never expected to get a medal because I only wanted to improve my personal record.

“And I was still nursing an injury to my knee during training. But that did not play on my mind at all, I was just focused on doing my best,” she told Bernama.

She also dedicated her bronze success to her family and Malaysians for the support given to her all this time.

Japan’s Hori Reina clinched gold with a throw of 11.93m while Indonesia’s Yati Suparni took silver with a throw of 11.12m. — Bernama

