SUNGAI PETANI, Dec 30 — Twenty men were charged in the Sessions Court here today with being members of the organised criminal group known as Rames Gang since January of last year.

No pleas were recorded from any of the accused after the charges were read before Judge Najwa Che Mat, as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The accused are: G Magen, S Tanesh, R Shargunan, S Kanesram, V Mathavan, J Thanes, V Yanasegar, Paramasivan, G Yuvaraj, M Ponggiswaran, P Puganeswaran, S Nagarajan, R Gobinath, R Kumareasan, R Puvaneswaran, P Kathiresan, K Kesavan, S Delhipraj, V Navin Kumar, and T Vivegananth.

According to the charge sheet, all the accused, aged between 24 and 42, are alleged to have been members of the organised criminal group between January 2024 and Dec 4 in Kampung Sungai Division in Kuala Muda.

They were charged under Section 130V(1) of the Penal Code, which carries a sentence of between five and 20 years’ imprisonment, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohammad Fakhrurrazi Ahmad Salim appeared for the prosecution, while the accused were represented by a team of counsel comprising RSN Rayer, S Meharaj, P Vaasudevan and Muhammad Adam Burhanuddeen.

The Court denied bail and fixed Jan 29 for the next mention of the case.

During proceedings, the Judge also granted the defence’s application for the accused to meet briefly with family members at the court complex. — Bernama