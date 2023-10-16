KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — Football fans attending the 2023 Merdeka Tournament final between Malaysia and Tajikistan at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium tomorrow have been reminded not to bring in any prohibited materials, including flags of other countries that are not related to the match.

Advertisement

Cheras district police chief ACP Zam Halim Jamaluddin said prohibited items such as firecrackers, fireworks, flares, helmets, lasers, matches, lighters, sharp objects, weapons, liquor, umbrellas and sticks are prohibited at the gates to the stadium.

“We expect a crowd of 45,000 supporters will attend the match at the Bukit Jalil Stadium here and all the stadium entrances will be opened at 6pm,” he said here today.

In the meantime, Zam Halim also advised football fans to use public transport to the stadium and if driving there, to be patient, civil and tolerant.

Advertisement

He said the public not going to the final should avoid using the road around the stadium to reduce congestion.

“People are reminded to maintain good conduct and not engage in extreme provocations that cause chaos either during the match or after,” he said.

Tajikistan received a ‘bye’ to the final after Palestine withdrew at the last minute last Monday due to the tense situation at home.

Advertisement

The Harimau Malaya squad qualified for the final after defeating India 4-2 at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on Friday. — Bernama