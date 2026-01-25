KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — DAP veteran Lim Guan Eng has condemned the detention of a 16-year-old girl under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma), saying the case exposes serious flaws in the law and could have caused lasting trauma to the minor.

The girl was detained in Kedah for nine days from Jan 14 to Jan 23, before being released on Friday, her mother told Free Malaysia Today (FMT).

The incident drew public attention after the mother pleaded for her daughter’s release following her arrest at a roadblock near the Jitra toll plaza.

According to the mother, police flagged down the vehicle in which the teenager was travelling, alleging it was being used to smuggle migrants. The girl, her father and others in the car were then taken into custody.

While in detention, the teen suffered vomiting and developed skin allergies, the mother said, adding that her daughter was so distressed that police allowed her to visit to calm her down.

She also claimed that the girl was placed in a lockup with other adult female detainees and suffered panic attacks, making it difficult for her to sleep.

Lim said it was “very wrong” for a minor to be held under Sosma for nearly a week, adding that the experience must have been traumatic for the girl and her mother.

Under Section 13 of Sosma, bail is generally prohibited for those charged with security offences, with mandatory detention required.

However, Lim pointed out that exceptions exist for persons under 18, women, and those who are sick or infirm.

“Serious questions remain as to why the exception provided under Section 13 was not applied when the 16-year-old girl is not only a minor below 18 but also a woman,” he said in a statement today, describing the incident as unacceptable.

Lim also called for the law to be either abolished or completely overhauled and amended to ensure compliance with the rule of law, due process and constitutional safeguards of human rights.

“The time to do it is now to prevent more abuses of power by the authorities,” he said.

According to FMT, the case was confirmed by Kedah police chief Adzli Abu Shah, while Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said he would look into the detention of the minor.

Rights group Suara Rakyat Malaysia (Suaram) also previously called for the girl’s immediate release, saying she should have been dealt with under the Child Act 2017.

Consumers Association of Subang and Shah Alam president Jacob George, who was approached by the mother for help, described the incident as “deeply troubling”.

He said Sosma requires strict due diligence, especially when minors are involved, and urged the home ministry to ensure that minors are placed in halfway homes while investigations are ongoing.