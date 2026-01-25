BENTONG, Jan 25 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) seized six luxury cars estimated to be worth RM1.5 million for various offences during a special operation on the East Coast Expressway Phase 1 (LPT1) near Karak here today.

JPJ Senior Enforcement Director Datuk Muhammad Kifli Ma Hassan said one of the luxury vehicles was found to be using a fake registration number to deceive the authorities and evade legal action.

“Inspection found that the luxury car was using a registration number that did not match the vehicle’s actual records. This raises suspicion of an attempt to avoid enforcement action,” he told a media conference here today.

He said further investigations revealed that the vehicle was also committing offences such as not having a valid road tax and insurance coverage, making it among the most serious violations detected during the operation.

“Further investigations also found that the main motive of the driver was to avoid detection by the Automated Awareness Safety System (AWAS) cameras,” he said.

Muhammad Kifli said the offence of using a fake registration number is being investigated under Section 108 of the Road Transport Act 1987, which carries a minimum fine of RM5,000 and a maximum of RM10,000, in addition to other related legal action.

“The remaining luxury cars seized in the same operation were found to have committed various road offences, including not possessing a valid driving licence, road tax and insurance coverage,” he said.

Apart from the luxury cars, he said the department also seized 15 cars, eight high-powered motorcycles, 102 motorcycles below 250cc, as well as a van and a lorry.

In the operation, which ran from 6 am to 1 pm, he said a total of 1,203 summonses were issued for various offences.

“Ops Khas involved cooperation between JPJ Pahang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and headquarters, with support from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and local authorities. A total of 183 JPJ personnel were deployed, with enforcement focused on LPT1 covering the Gombak to Karak stretch,” he said. — Bernama