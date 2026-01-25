JOHOR BAHRU, Jan 25 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, today departed for Saint Petersburg, Russia, for a special visit until Tuesday (Jan 27).

This was shared in a post on the official Facebook page of Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

The King’s visit to Saint Petersburg is at the special invitation of President Vladimir Putin.

The special aircraft carrying His Majesty took off from the Royal Hangar at Senai International Airport (LTAS) here at 8.25 am.

The Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, and Tunku Temenggong Johor, Tunku Idris Iskandar Al-Haj, were present to bid farewell to Sultan Ibrahim. — Bernama